Arrest after alleged Ashburton altercation

A man has been charged after an alleged altercation in Ashburton which ended with three people being taken to hospital.

The charged man was one of the three, all of whom were reported as seriously injured after the incident on William St early on Sunday.

Police said they found two of the injured parties in a vehicle, while the third was taken to hospital by a friend.

This evening, Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh confirmed a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged with assault and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Over the course of this week police have spoken with witnesses, conducted scene examinations, and seized items of interest as we work to piece together what occurred.

“The three men have since been discharged from Christchurch Hospital after they were allegedly injured in an altercation between themselves.”

Further charges were being considered, Det Sgt Welsh said.

The man will face the Ashburton District Court.