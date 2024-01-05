Ashburton gets extra cash for road upgrades

Ashburton District Council had set aside $1 million of road rehabilitation work in its 2022/23 budget. Photo: Supplied

Bonus funding has been found for road resilience projects around Ashburton.

In its 2022/23 budget, Ashburton District Council had set aside $1 million for road rehabilitation work.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi approached the council asking if it had any work planned for the year.

The council responded, highlighting its million-dollar pot to be spent on sealed road overlays in October. NZTA then agreed to fund 51 per cent of that work, freeing up $510,000.

The decision was made at the final council meeting of the year to use the extra money to complete ten projects that had failed to get NZTA’s transport resilience fund.

They include minor bridge resilience projects (about $57,500), small-scale resilience projects ($105,000 estimate), and the Springburn Bushside Rd replacement culvert (about $285,000).

The Springburn Bushside Rd culvert crosses the road and discharges into the siphon under the Rangitata Diversion Race.

During heavy rain events over the past three years, the culvert has not coped with the increased stormwater, flooding adjacent properties and the road.

An assessment showed the culvert needs to be replaced with a large one to optimise the structures to pass the maximum flow possible without having to upgrade the siphon.

Five bridges will have repairs to the scouring of bridge abutments or rock armouring added.

Several sections of roads prone to washout when Dry Creek floods will have preventative measures installed.

The worst damage on the roads around Dry Creek occurs at Methven Chertsey Rd, between Highbank Cairnbrae Rd and Lyndhurst Rd, where the council plans to install a nib wall to protect the road and prevent water from being able to scour by getting underneath the seal.

Additional roading projects:

Ashburton Gorge Road – Stoney Creek (Bridge #6) - $10,000

Ashburton Gorge Rd – Woolshed Creek (Bridge #7) - $10,000

Hakatere Heron Rd – Jacobs Stream (Bridge #48) - $15,000

Anama Settlement Road – Hinds River (Bridge #3) - $7,500

Hakatere Potts Road – Potts River (Bridge #44) - $15,000

Dry Creek – Cairnbrae Intersection – Concrete Apron - $20,000

Dry Creek – Lyndhurst Road – Concrete Apron - $30,000

Montalto Road – Upsize Culvert - $25,000

Dry Creek – Highbank Cairnbrae Road – Concrete Ford - $30,000

Springburn Bushside Road – New box culvert - $285,000

By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy Reporting, funded through NZ on Air