Ashburton gets extra cash for road upgrades

In its 2022/23 budget, Ashburton District Council had set aside $1 million for road rehabilitation work.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi approached the council asking if it had any work planned for the year.
The council responded, highlighting its million-dollar pot to be spent on sealed road overlays in October. NZTA then agreed to fund 51 per cent of that work, freeing up $510,000.
They include minor bridge resilience projects (about $57,500), small-scale resilience projects ($105,000 estimate), and the Springburn Bushside Rd replacement culvert (about $285,000).
The Springburn Bushside Rd culvert crosses the road and discharges into the siphon under the Rangitata Diversion Race.
During heavy rain events over the past three years, the culvert has not coped with the increased stormwater, flooding adjacent properties and the road.
An assessment showed the culvert needs to be replaced with a large one to optimise the structures to pass the maximum flow possible without having to upgrade the siphon.
Five bridges will have repairs to the scouring of bridge abutments or rock armouring added.
Several sections of roads prone to washout when Dry Creek floods will have preventative measures installed.
The worst damage on the roads around Dry Creek occurs at Methven Chertsey Rd, between Highbank Cairnbrae Rd and Lyndhurst Rd, where the council plans to install a nib wall to protect the road and prevent water from being able to scour by getting underneath the seal.
Additional roading projects:
Ashburton Gorge Road – Stoney Creek (Bridge #6) - $10,000
Ashburton Gorge Rd – Woolshed Creek (Bridge #7) - $10,000
Hakatere Heron Rd – Jacobs Stream (Bridge #48) - $15,000
Anama Settlement Road – Hinds River (Bridge #3) - $7,500
Hakatere Potts Road – Potts River (Bridge #44) - $15,000
Dry Creek – Cairnbrae Intersection – Concrete Apron - $20,000
Dry Creek – Lyndhurst Road – Concrete Apron - $30,000
Montalto Road – Upsize Culvert - $25,000
Dry Creek – Highbank Cairnbrae Road – Concrete Ford - $30,000
Springburn Bushside Road – New box culvert - $285,000
By Jonathan Leask
Local Democracy Reporting, funded through NZ on Air