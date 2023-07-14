Award winning art on show

Ashburton Society of Arts Exhibition judge Jim Geddes with pieces from the exhibition including RMF SILVA Premier Award "Rocking Chair #2 by Jo Loughnan.

Art, miniatures, sculptures, photos and applied art works are currently on display at the Ashburton Art Gallery as the Ashburton Society of Arts (ASA) hold their 59th Annual Exhibition.

For ASA secretary/treasurer Nel Davison ‘‘receiving day is a bit like Christmas Day when we get all the art work in its very exciting opening each piece to see what the art the artist has sent in.’’

The exhibition is the major yearly fundraiser for the ASA and people are able to purchase all work on show. The exhibition runs till July 28.

On opening night last week the prize winners were announced.

Many of the categories were sponsored by local businesses.

The Premier Award, sponsored by RMF Silva went to “Rocking Chair #2” by Jo Loughnan, and the Merit Award, sponsored by Rothbury Insurance Brokers, Ashburton, was awarded to Robyn Smith for “Best of Both Worlds”.

Other winners were:

Unique Jewellery Local Award – Gaynor Hurst “Bell Frog”, Ashburton Contracting Limited Award – Gus Milne “Endurance 24 Oct 1915”.

Robin Corbett Handcraft Award – Mark Rant “CHERRY Baby” a stunning wooden bowl.

Karen McRae, Property Brokers Miniature Award – Andrea Moonlight “Release 3”, White Fox & Jones – Yvonne Shaw “A Helping Hand”, Gordon Harris Award – Peter Hartley “Space Expanse”, Scott Automotive Watercolour Award- Diana Marshall “Mariua Falls”, Forest & Bird NZ Flora & Fauna Art Award- David Dawon Choi “Inhabitants of the Tree”, NBS Local Merit Award- Sue Roulston “Camping Lake Pukaki”, Rosebank Village Local Award – Lynda Scott “Pinks of Spring”, Braided Rivers Community Trust Water & Nature Award Christine Lang “Golden Hour – Wakatipu”

The Drawing Room Highly Commended Award – Caroline Kelly “Pandoras Box”, Neumanns Tyres Highly Commended Award – John Achten “Dunstan Waters Edge”, Frame-Co Highly Commended Award – Galina Kim “Lviv. Walls Can Talk”.

The art work is mainly done by local artists or artists from around the South Island.

This year’s judge was Jim Geddes, of Gore, whose passion and career is in the arts.

While prizes have been awarded for the the judge’s choice the public can still vote for their favourite piece.

The work on display isn’t all paintings a variety of forms of art, including photography, wood, glass and fabric pieces are being exhibited.

Those exhibiting range in age from 16 years old through to those in their 80’s.

‘‘It is really exciting when we have people exhibiting for the first time,’’ Nel said.

By Dellwyn Moylan