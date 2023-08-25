A bit more winter yet

A kererū makes the most of the warm sunny weather in a spring blossom at Willowbank, North Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Spring daffodils and blossom trees may be starting to sprout colour everywhere, but Mother Nature is sending a reminder that winter is not yet over.

A cold snap is expected to hit on Sunday, bringing snow down to 400m and temperatures down to zero or below in the southern regions, including Dunedin.

If you have plans for outdoor activities this weekend, tomorrow will be the day to do it.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said a southwesterly flow would pass over New Zealand from tomorrow through to next Tuesday, with a couple of weakening fronts moving northwards over the country during that time.

"There’s another active system moving in from the southern part of the Tasman Sea, bringing with it some colder air, showers and snow to higher areas.

"Snow may briefly affect some higher roads in the South Island on Sunday."

He said fronts would continue to brush past the southern regions over the next week, making weather conditions "pretty chilly".

While temperatures were expected to start warming up again over the next few months, the possibility of cold snaps — and even snow — was still quite high, he said.

"The hallmark of spring is changeable weather over New Zealand, and as we head into an El Nino weather pattern, we are set to see more things coming in from the west or southwest like this.

"So there will be more fast-moving, active systems like this throughout the spring months."

By John Lewis