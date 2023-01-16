Bridge crash victim was 29-year-old man

The crash occurred on the highway next to High Country Salmon, a witness said.

The driver who died when their car crashed off Ōhau B Canal Bridge was a 29-year-old man, police say.

The man's body was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad yesterday evening.

Police said inquiries were continuing and urged any witnesses to contact them.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash on State Highway 8, also known as the Twizel-Omarama road, about 6.50am.

"Initial information suggests that a car has collided with a bridge barrier and fallen into a body of water underneath," a police spokeswoman said.

A Coastguard spokesman said its staff had found the car in the waterway below the Ohau B canal bridge.

A witness said the car appeared to have crashed into the High Country Salmon farm, just off Lake Ruataniwha.