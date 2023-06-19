Burst main and landslip in Queenstown

A Queenstown road will remain closed overnight after a "significant" burst water main caused flooding and triggered a landslip.

Fernhill Road will remain closed near the Heritage Hotel overnight and into the morning, Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

Contractors were continuing to work on repairing the broken main which sent water flowing down the road before the problem could be isolated.

A section of the nearby Glenorchy-Queenstown Road was down to one lane because of a slip likely caused by the water leak.

Witnesses described seeing what appeared to be a "waterfall" coming off the side of the hill, before a mudslide followed.

On Fernhill Road water appeared to be flooding underneath the asphalt, causing the foundations of the road to subside.

Emergency services at the scene on Fernhill Road. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Ian Littlejohn told the Otago Daily Times they received a call for assistance from police at 1.20pm to the Heritage Hotel and Villas after reports the "road had subsided in Fernhill Rd".

Mr Littlejohn said one Queenstown appliance was turned out before police requested further help because "the water mains had also ruptured in the area".

At present there are five appliances either responding or in attendance, some assisting with "salvage operations and portable pumps".

Mr Littlejohn said Fenz crews were helping pump out water and conducting "general salvage operations" - drying out, squeegying, and helping people move items from below water to above it.

The last message received indicated contractors had managed to slow the flow of water, however, water had gone into the Heritage's lower basement.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Contractors were still to determine the cause of the burst water main, in the reservoir at the top of the hill.

The Heritage Hotel was still operational, but staff had evacuated the lower level of the property.

Cold temperatures could cause remaining water on the road surface to freeze causing a further hazard for drivers, QLDC said in a statement.

Local residents were asked to conserve water while the fix is underway.