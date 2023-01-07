Businesses happy to see tourist influx

Katrina McLarin (left) and Brenda Laverick took over the lease of Oamaru's Criterion Hotel last year. Photo: ODT files

Oamaru has been bustling with tourists during a bumper holiday period.

Holidaymakers have thronged the North Otago town over the past week, keeping streets busy and shop tills ringing.

The Criterion Hotel has seen plenty of tourists, owner Katrina McLarin said.

"This is our first, sort of, Christmas period trading in [the Oamaru Victorian Precinct]. So, it’s a little bit new to us but there’s definitely been a lot tourists going through, without a doubt.

"For us, we’re certainly noticing a vast increase in tourists going through."

They had been unsure how busy they would get over the holiday period, but were happily surprised, she said.

"For New Year’s Day and the day after, we were really unsure what the trading would be like. So, we made the decision, even being a public holiday, that we’d just open for the dinner on both nights and on both nights we were absolutely slammed. We did over 100 covers in three and a-half hours, that’s a huge volume.

"I would say 95% of those were tourists."

The restaurant benefitted from staying open on those nights, she said.

"I was very aware that on New Year’s Day, that night, there were very few places open which was great for me."

As other businesses have started to open back up, they have noticed a slight drop in customers.

"It doesn’t mean that there’s not the same volume of tourists through town, it’s just that they’re more evenly spread now."

The Galley cafe also noticed the tourist influx , owner Debbie Orr said.

"There’s definitely a lot of holidaymakers around and a few tourists and then the rest have been local people."

Fat Sally’s closed down over the Christmas and New Year’s period, having only reopened late this week.

Owner Tyler Burgess said since coming back after the break their business has been "really good".

All of the businesses hoped the steady flow of customers would continue.

Ms McLarin believed that would largely be the case.

"This is supposed to be heading into our peak season for tourists so I can’t imagine it’s going to drop off, but it might peter out a little bit."

nic.duff@odt.co.nz