Cantabrians in the running for Beef + Lamb NZ Awards

A cross-section of Canterbury farming people and rural groups are in the running as finalists at the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards dinner in Christchurch on October 19.

The winners of eight award categories will be announced at the ceremony held at the Te Pae Convention Centre.

Among the local contenders are the Forage Trials Willesden team at Lincoln, who are vying for the science and research award, and Pearl Veal from Christchurch, who is a market leader award finalist.

Other finalists include Christchurch’s Harriet Watson for the emerging achiever award, New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust from Lincoln for the people development award and Christchurch’s Tom Fraser for the significant contribution award.

B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the judging team had a difficult task narrowing down a list of finalists because of the calibre of entries.

"The judges commented about the quality of the entries, which reflected the depth of talent, skills and knowledge within our red meat sector," he said.

He said it was important to take the time to recognise and celebrate the people, innovations and technologies within the sheep and beef industry, as it had been a challenging year.

The awards evening would be one of the industry events of the year, he said.

The finalists:

Science and Research Award: AgResearch Life Cycle Assessment Team (Ruakura), Forage Trials Willesden (Lincoln), Low Methane Sheep Genetics Programme (AgResearch Dunedin).

Technology Award: Bidr Ltd (Hamilton), Cloudyards Ltd (Hastings), Net Carbon Zero Beef (Dunedin).

Innovative Farming Award: Reata Ltd (Masterton), Repost Ltd (Nelson), Wharetoa Genetics (Balclutha).

Market Leader Award: Ongaha (Featherston), Pearl Veal (Christchurch), Verry Farming Ltd (Te Kuiti).

Emerging Achiever Award: Amy Hoogenboom (Oxford), James Robbie (Eketahuna), Harriet Watson (Christchurch).

People Development Award: Growing Future Farmers ( Napier), New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln), Whangarei Agricultural and Pastoral Society Farm Intern Programme (Whangarei).

Rural Champion Award: Surfing for Farmers (Gisborne), Shepherdess (Levin), Greater Dipton Catchment Group (Dipton).

Significant Contribution Award: Bob Cottrell (Taupo), Mike Petersen (Waipukurau), Tom Fraser (Christchurch).

