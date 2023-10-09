Canterbury 11-year-old missing since leaving for fishing trip, police investigating

Jackson went missing on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Police

A missing child in Kaikōura who has not being seen since yesterday afternoon has sparked a police investigation.

Jackon, 11, was last seen on Beach Rd about 1.30pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

It is understood he was going fishing and was wearing a green camouflage fleece, short sleeve T-shirt, and purple knee-length shorts.

“If you have seen Jackson, please contact police on 105, or online,” a spokesperson said.

To provide information on his whereabouts reference file number 231009/2387.