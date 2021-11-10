Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Canterbury cop bashed in roadside stop

    The Canterbury police officer is said to be recovering at home. Photo: George Heard
    A police officer is recovering after being badly bashed by an alleged wanted man who was pulled over in North Canterbury.

    The police officer is understood to have been repeatedly punched in the head after the incident in Amberley on Sunday.

    A 45-year-old man was arrested in Rangiora yesterday and accused of being behind the assault.

    He has been charged with failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights, aggravated wounding, offering to supply methamphetamine, and driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner.

    The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

    The injured officer is recovering at home and is being supported, a police spokeswoman said today.

    "Police would like to thank a member of the public who assisted the officer," she said.

    "As the matters are now before the courts, police can make no further comment."

     

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

