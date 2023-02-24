Canterbury highway closed after fatal crash

Mouse Point Road in Hurunui will be closed for at least two hours after the fatal crash. Photo: Google

A person has died after two vehicles collided on State Highway 7 in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mouse Point Rd (SH7) and Leslie Hills Rd in Hurunui just after 8am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a person had to be cut free from one of the vehicles.

A police spokesperson said one person has died following the crash and Mouse Point Rd will be closed for at least two hours.

Two other pateints have been taken to hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

The serious crash unit has been called to the scene, the police spokesperson said.