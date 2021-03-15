Monday, 15 March 2021

Canterbury house bus involved in one of two fires overnight

    Firefighters responded to two house fires overnight. Photo: File
    A house bus was one of two incidents firefighters were called out to in the South Island overnight.

    Fire crews were called to the first blaze in Tinwald, Ashburton, after reports of a fire in a house bus shortly before 8pm.

    Southern fire communications said the blaze was brought under control and crews left the scene about 9.20pm.

    The second house blaze was reported about 11pm.

    Two crews were sent to a property in Cromwell after reports of a fire at the back of a house.

    A third fire crew was called out to provide additional manpower. They left the scene about 12.30am.

    Fire and Emergency NZ said fire investigators are due at both scenes this morning.

     

     

