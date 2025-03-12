Canterbury house fire spreading to neighbouring property

A residential house has been destroyed by fire in Kaiapoi - and the blaze is spreading rapidly.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews and several trucks from the Kaiapoi, Woodend, Redwood and Spencerville stations are battling the house fire on Willock St.

The fire was reported about 11.30am on Wednesday by multiple 111 callers.

“The 1 x 150m residential house is well ablaze, plus the fire is spreading into the property next door,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

It was not threatening any structures on the neighbouring property, the spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and treated two patients at the scene.