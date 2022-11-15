Canterbury town forecast to reach 31degC today

The MetService has forecast high temperatures in much of the South today. File photo: NZ Herald

It may still be spring but New Zealand is set to hit some scorching summery temperatures today, with a forecast of over 30C for one area.

NIWA reported that the area north of Rangiora in Canterbury will reach 31.6C by 4pm while Christchurch will see a high of just 17.5C due to the air flow coming off of the sea.

“The air is coming off the water so that is going to keep temperatures pretty much from getting too warm,” said NIWA Principal Scientist Chris Brandolino.

Brandolino said today’s forecast highs are unusual for this time of the year.

Further south, Dunedin will reach a high of 25.5C.

Blenheim and Ashburton will also be hot with forecast highs of 27C.

The warmest area on the North Island will be Masterton with a forecast high of 26C.

The coolest places will be Dargaville and Milford Sound, but these areas are still expected to reach a high of 19C.

Brandolino said temperatures for Wednesday wouldn’t be quite as hot but humidity levels will be on the rise which means it will feel warmer.

Central areas of the North Island can expect to see localised rain and thunderstorms from tomorrow afternoon.

Brandolino said these weather events will be interspersed between lengthy dry periods.

“Some of those thunderstorms and heavy rain showers could be quite impressive in terms of rainfall so we’ll have to watch for some localised downpours, we’ll have to watch maybe for some localised flooding – it’ll be very localised,” he said.

“And I think that’ll be the theme for the rest of the week, we’ll have these bouts of showers and thunderstorms usually in the afternoon and early evening.”