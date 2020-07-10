Friday, 10 July 2020

Car parks at capacity after huge turnout at ski fields

    Coronet Peak has extended its season unitl October 6. Photo: ODT files
    Car parks have hit capacity early on a bluebird day at Queenstown Lakes ski areas.

    Perfect weather and school holidaymakers have combined for a slow drive up to the region’s four commercial ski areas.

    Coronet Peak’s car parks were full by 9.30am, with vehicles now being allowed up on a one up, one down basis from the Skippers Rd turnoff.

    Staff expect the situation to remain that way until at least noon.

    It is the same story across the Basin at Coronet Peak’s sister ski area, The Remarkables, where car parks hit capacity about 9.45am.

    Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said traffic was moving uphill, but slowly, at both Wanaka ski areas.

    ‘‘It’s really busy.’’

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

