Care urged on roads after snow

Snow on the hills around Wanaka this morning. Photo: Mark Price

Snow in parts of the South Island has boosted cover on skifields and prompted warnings for motorists to take care on higher roads today.

There is snow on the hills around Wanaka and Queenstown this morning, to go with a marked drop in temperature from previous days.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said rain and snow overnight was heavier than forecast, and while it had now stopped, all higher roads had been ploughed and heavily gritted.

Chains were not required and all roads were passable, but motorists were advised to be "extra cautious".

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) was closed for a period overnight owing to snow, but has since reopened.

MetService still has road snow warnings in place for several highways.

Road snow warnings:

LEWIS PASS

Snow is expected about the top of the road today and tonight. From 11am Thursday till 3am Friday, 5 to 10cm may accumulate near the summit, with lesser amounts

above 700 metres.



ARTHUR'S PASS

Snow is expected about higher parts of the road today. Until 4pm Thursday, another 5 to 10cm may accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts above 600 metres.



PORTERS PASS

Snow is expected to affect the road until Friday morning. From 10am Thursday till 8am Friday 20 to 25cm may accumulate above 800 metres, with 10cm possible

down to about 600 metres.



LINDIS PASS

Further snow showers are expected to affect the road this morning. Until noon today, 2 to 4cm of snow could settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700

metres.

