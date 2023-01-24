Careering milk truck delivers destruction

A milk truck crashed into a house in Oamaru early yesterday morning. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A retired Oamaru barber is used to close shaves, but this one was a little too close for comfort.

Peter Cartwright was given a rude awakening about 3 am yesterday morning when a milk truck tore through the front of his house.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the milk truck was heading south along Thames St and hit a parked car before smashing into the building.

It was believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel, Sgt Woodbridge said.

Once it went through the building, the truck ended up on its side and had to be lifted upright by a crane.

Oamaru police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

The driver escaped without injury.

Mr Cartwright said the crash was quite a surprise, to say the least.

"I put my pants on pretty quick."

Mr Cartwright is a retired barber and the part of the building the truck went through used to be his shop, but is now used for storage.

"A lot of personal, little knick-knacks and things were stored in there.

"We’ll see how much of it’s damaged when I get a hold of it."

The room itself was completely ruined.

"That part of the building won’t be salvageable. It will have to be replaced or demolished."

He was glad no-one was injured in the crash.

"Nobody was hurt, that’s the main thing. Just one of these things that happens."

He would "just smile and get on with life" as he moved on from the ordeal.

- By Nic Duff