Case numbers drop in Canterbury; 18 more deaths with Covid

There are 7068 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and another 18 people have died with the disease.

There are 398 in people in hospital with Covid, including eight in ICU.

In the Canterbury area there are 1201 new cases, and 55 people in hospital. Yesterday there were 1264 new cases.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7595 – last Saturday it was 7512, the Ministry of Health advises.

The deaths being reported today include 10 people who have died over the past two days and eight who have died since April 28. They take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 958 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

Two of today's deaths were in Canterbury. Of the rest, two were from Northland, four were from Auckland, three from Waikato, one from Lakes DHB, two from MidCentral, two from the Wellington region, one from the West Coast and one from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s; five in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Nine were women and nine were men.

Location of new community cases: Northland (202), Auckland (2,409), Waikato (507), Bay of Plenty (200), Lakes (120), Hawke’s Bay (219), MidCentral (237), Whanganui (55), Taranaki (198), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (75), Capital and Coast (459), Hutt Valley (228), Nelson Marlborough (209), Canterbury (1,096), South Canterbury (105), Southern (619), West Coast (69), Unknown (4).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 48; Counties Manukau: 41; Auckland*: 100; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay*: 11; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 52; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 4; Southern: 18.

