'Caused a bit of angst': Ratepayers caught out by vaccine pass requirements

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The latest rates payment has caught out plenty of people with the Ashburton District Council’s My Vaccine Pass requirements.

The council introduced vaccine pass entry requirements in December and council customer service team leader Amanda Watson said it hadn’t been a big issue until the latest rates bill was sent out.

“The first couple of weeks of January were very quiet, we would probably turn one or two people away one day and maybe none some days,” Watson said during the recent council activities briefing meeting.

“The minute the rates invoices hit the mail boxes we have been turning four or five people a day.”

Under the red light restrictions, members of the public are required to present a My Vaccine Pass and wear a mask to enter the building.

The council was providing those without a vaccine pass information to access council services online, including payments.

However, Watson said the big issue was people wanting to pay in cash.

“That has caused a bit of angst.

“We have had to come up with an envelope system.

“They put the cash in the envelope but then on the front of the envelope they need to itemise exactly what they are paying.

“Sometimes it is people who just don’t have their pass with them and they have had to go back out to their vehicle to get it, but there have been a few people that haven’t been vaccinated [and] it has caused angst”

Chief executive Hamish Riach said My Vaccine Pass is being checked, and QR code scanning is strongly encouraged by customer service officers via a service window located in the main foyer entrance.

"Customers who adhere to the health and safety requirements are then allowed through double doors into the reception for customer servicing.

"While we are currently seeing, on average, only a few customers being turned away each day.

"Council and customer service officers provide multiple options to conduct business with council, including paying rates.

"Both online and manual options are available, and council officers are happy to discuss those methods with customers as needed," Riach said.

Watson also confirmed the vaccine pass requirements to enter the council buildings had impacted one of her team members.

The council implemented the My Vaccine Pass requirements in December at a number of its facilities. The rules came into effect at the council administration building on January 5.

My Vaccine Pass requirements apply under both the Red and Orange Covid protection framework settings, with a review to be undertaken when the district moves to Green.

-By Jonathan Leask