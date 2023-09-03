Sunday, 3 September 2023

Chopper attends Lindis Pass highway crash

    A helicopter at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Lindis Pass this morning. Photo: Supplied
    A motorcycle crashed near Lindis Pass on State Highway 8, blocking one lane of traffic this morning. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at about 10.45 this morning. 

    The crash occurred north of the intersection with Goodger Rd, a Waka Kotahi alert stated. 

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one helicopter attended. 

    One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition. 

     