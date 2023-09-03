Chopper attends Lindis Pass highway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcycle crashed near Lindis Pass on State Highway 8, blocking one lane of traffic this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at about 10.45 this morning.
The crash occurred north of the intersection with Goodger Rd, a Waka Kotahi alert stated.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one helicopter attended.
One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.