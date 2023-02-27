Chopper sent to Hampden gorse fire

A helicopter is helping crews get a gorse fire under control in difficult terrain in North Otago.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said six appliances had been sent to the blaze in Pugh Rd, Hampden, reported about 2.50pm today.

The fire was being fanned by a north-westerly wind.

Difficult terrain in the area was making access for ground crews difficult, the spokesman said.

As of 4.10pm, a helicopter was working to put out the 300m by 20m fire in a steep gully.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz