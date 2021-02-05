Chris Lynch: Kaiapoi mum misdiagnosed for 11 months has days to live

Hayley Beaumont with her daughter Abbey. Photo: Supplied

OPINION: We often seek reassurance and guidance from our medical professionals to alleviate our health fears.

Most times they get it right - but what happens when they don't?

It's something I've been thinking about since Hayley Beaumont shared her story with me.

The 31-year-old from Kaiapoi was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in December 2019.

She was misdiagnosed 11 months earlier.

The solo mum shared her story with me last year wanting to encourage women to get a second opinion if they felt something wasn't right.

In July Hayley said she wished she listened to her "gut instinct" telling her something wasn't right in her body.

She told me her doctor said she was fit and healthy and had nothing to worry about.

But ultimately her doctor was wrong.

We place so much trust in medical professionals to get it right, but sometimes we're best to trust ourselves.

Hayley's message to anyone reading this is a second opinion.

On Tuesday her sister Angela told me Hayley's been given "days to live and is now at a hospice".

Hayley went to the hospital last Monday and has been there ever since. She's now on strong medication.

"She's suffering kidney failure because there's a tumour on it, so doctors are being extra careful not to give her too much medication,"

Angela said Hayley sleeps a lot and is drowsy.

She said their father is not doing too well. They lost their mother to a sudden heart attack, and there's been a lot of grief in the family.

The family's been trying to put on a brave face.

"I don't think Hayley wants us sitting around being upset, so we're trying to keep things normal, using our sense of humour and trying to have a laugh."

Hayley had an early 12th birthday party for her daughter Abbey early this week at the hospice because she won't make the real birthday.

In her last days, Hayley is thinking of others, and her message to all of us is - get a second opinion.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help pay for Hayley's funeral expenses.