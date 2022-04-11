Monday, 11 April 2022

Climber rescued in Arthur's Pass National Park

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A man has been rescued after spending the night in Arthur's Pass National Park.

    The Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted at 7.10pm on Sunday after a safety locator beacon was activated near the summit of Mt Rolleston.

    The beacon was activated by a 52-year-old experienced climber who was 'bluffed out' on the cliff face, a spokesperson for GHC said.

    A spokesperson said phone contact was established with the man and he informed them he was well equipped to stay where he is, but could not move from the location.

    "The Greymouth Rescue Helicopter assessed the situation and advised an Alpine Cliff Rescue Team would be needed to reach him."

    The Alpine Cliff Rescue team drove to Arthur's Pass Village early this morning and was later joined by a Garden City Rescue helicopter.

    Plans were made to assist the man as soon as possible while the weather was favourable, they said.

    The man has now been rescued and was dropped off at Arthur's Pass Village at about 12.45pm. He was uninjured.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter