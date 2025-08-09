Cold, wet weekend for South Island

Snow fell across parts of Central Otago on Friday. Photo: CODC

MetService says it'll be a cold, wet weekend for many in the South Island with a warning to watch out for more snow and icy roads.

The forecaster has issued fresh road snowfall warnings for Canterbury highways Arthur's Pass and Porters Pass (SH73) and the Lewis Pass (SH7) from noon.

A series of cold fronts sent temperatures plummeting and snow reappeared in Otago yesterday, falling across parts of Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District.

Snow had fallen on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, while Naseby also got a good dusting.

Road users were advised to drive cautiously on State Highway 1, Dunedin to Waitati (Leith Saddle), and SH90 McNab to Raes Junction due to ice and black ice.

A warning for Southland's Milford Road (SH94) for the morning has been cancelled.

Porters Pass (SH73)

From 12pm to 9pm on Saturday

Snow expected to affect the road in the afternoon and evening. Some 2cm to 5cm may accumulate on the road above 600 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

From 12pm on Saturday 9 to 4am on Sunday

Snow is expected to affect the road from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning, mainly between Hanmer and Lewis Pass. Some 2cm to 4cm may accumulate above 600 metres, with lesser amounts lower down.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

From 1pm to 7pm on Saturday.

Snow is expected to affect the road in the afternoon and early evening. Up to 1cm may accumulate on the road above 700 metres.

Queenstown

Snow continues to fall in the Queenstown Lakes District today and there were icy roads throughout the region, a spokesman for the district council advised.

"We’ve got moderate temperatures across the district from -2°C to 1°C. There was some snow and rain overnight, so we’ve got icy and frosty roads, there has been work done to clear the snow and grit is being applied to areas across the roading network."

Central Otago's Lindis Pass (SH8) this morning. Photo: NZTA

Central Otago

A spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council said there had been light rain showers overnight and there was a combination of wet and dry roads. Temperatures for most areas were sitting from 0°C to 5°C this morning, except for Manuherekia which was sitting around -2°C.

"Manuherekia may see some ice formation particularly around daybreak - caution advised, teams are patrolling in this area and will continue to grit as required."

Danseys Pass Rd remained closed from the gates past the hotel due to snow.

Earlier this week, MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube said "clearer skies" were expected over the weekend.

"However, this new system will also bring a significant drop in temperatures, with widespread frosts returning across much of the country.

"While settled weather is expected to round out the weekend for many, a few showers may linger in the eastern North Island, driven by cooler southerly winds. Alongside these southerlies, strong to gale-force winds and rough seas are forecast to affect the eastern coastline.

"MetService will continue monitoring the evolving situation and provide updates to warnings and watches as needed."

Desert Road closed

In the central North Island, snow closed the Desert Road on SH1.

MetService issued a road snowfall warning, saying up to 3cm could fall on the highest parts of the road before 11am today.

"Snow may accumulate at times above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres. Snow showers may continue for the remainder of Saturday but accumulations on the road are not expected."

- Allied Media and RNZ