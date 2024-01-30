Colleagues mourn experienced NZ mountain guide

Lewis Ainsworth died in a helicopter accident in British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Supplied

Canadian colleagues have described the experienced Kiwi mountain guide who died following a ski-helicopter crash in a remote area of Canada last week as a “rising star”.

Lewis Ainsworth, president of the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association and an IFMGA Mountain Guide, was involved in a serious helicopter accident in British Columbia on January 22.

Ainsworth, 35, was on board the helicopter in his professional capacity as a heli-ski guide for Northern Escape Heli-Ski.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in west-central British Columbia said seven people were aboard the helicopter. Ainsworth is the fourth person to die in the crash. Three others are critically injured.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing and Skyline Helicopters today released a tribute for Ainsworth saying it was his second year as a guide and he was a “rising star” in the industry.

“Expressing the profound grief we are experiencing is impossible,” Northern Escape Heli-Skiing president and general manager John Forrest said.

He said Ainsworth was “friendly, helpful, passionate and amazingly talented”.

A “celebration-of-life ceremony” is being held for Lewis Ainsworth in Vancouver, B.C. today.

In an earlier statement, Ainsworth was described as a “highly respected member of the New Zealand and international mountaineering and skiing community”.

“He is loved by many and will be dearly missed by all those who have been fortunate enough to know Lewis and have shared in his passion for being in the mountains,” a statement on behalf of Ainsworth’s family read.

The cause of the helicopter crash remains unknown and is the subject of an investigation being carried out by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Lewis, who was internationally recognised for his expertise and skills in the mountains, has previously worked as a mountain guide for Alpine Guides Aoraki Mt Cook, the Aoraki / Mount Cook search and rescue team, as a ski patroller, an avalanche forecaster, and a hard ice glacier guide,” the statement read.

He also worked as chief guide for Southern Lakes Heliski, which said he was “experienced beyond his years” in a tribute on its Facebook page.

“We are grateful and undoubtedly better for having known Lewis and he will be sorely missed amongst the tight-knit alpine community”.

Ainsworth is survived by his partner Sarah, parents Marney Ainsworth and Joe Tonner and his 10-year-old daughter.

“Lewis’ family would like to thank all who have been involved in the search and rescue operation and medical care of Lewis over the past week,” read the statement on behalf of the family.

By Rachel Maher