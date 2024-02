Ashburton College. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Ashburton College was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was received.

Ashburton College principal Simon Coleman told Newshub the school received the threat via phone.

"We were told that the threat had been followed up and was a hoax," Coleman told Newshub.

"We then followed police directions in returning students to classes and informing parents of the incident."