Community weighs in on reserve development

A Methven Community Board public meeting was well attended to discuss future plans for developing an area of unused council reserve land. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There is growing community interest in developing a tract of unused land in Methven.

The Methven Community Board held a public meeting last week to gauge community interest in the Ashburton District Council reserve land behind the Garden of Harmony.

Board chairperson Kelvin Holmes said there are no plans for the site other than it being home to the historic RDR pipeshed.

The community board wants some community direction to see if there is a desire to develop it, and what that could entail.

The Methven Lions had already proposed to turn the site into a native bird sanctuary, launching the Methven Birdsong Initiative.

Spokesperson Mac McElwain said the vision is to create a new native habitat on the vacant council-owned land behind the Garden of Harmony – an area of council land already turned into a planted area with walkways.

The Garden of Harmony was created through a collaboration between the Methven Lions and Ashburton District Council. Photo: Methven Lions

They have set about gauging public interest and had 340 responses to a survey with 95 per cent support, he said.

“Unless the community is onside and participating, we shouldn’t do it.

“We need to be certain the community will be on board as it has to be community-run and maintained.”

The Methven Community Board discussed how to progress any plans for the land at its meeting on Monday.

There was also a pest control workshop held in Methven on Thursday as part of the process of establishing a trap library ahead of establishing the native sanctuary, McElwain said.

By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy Reporter