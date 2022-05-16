Concerns for well-being of missing Kaiapoi teenager

Leighton went missing from his Kaiapoi home on Sunday, May 8. Photo: Police

Police and worried family members of a Kaiapoi teenager who has been missing for more than a week are appealing for help to find him.

A police spokesperson said Leighton. 14, went missing from his Kaiapoi home on Sunday, May 8.

Anyone who has seen the teen or knows where he may be is urged to get in touch with police.

"He has not been in contact with his family since (he went missing)," the spokesperson said.

"Police and his family are concerned for his well-being."

If you have information about Leighton's whereabouts, phone 105 and quote reference number 220508/9552.