Concrete truck rolls in Hurunui

    Leader Rd was re-opened about 5pm yesterday after the crash. Photo: Hurunui District Council
    A North Canterbury road had to be closed yesterday after a concrete truck rolled.

    The crash happened just west of the Lower Stanton River on Tuesday morning.

    Leader Rd West was closed while the scene was cleared. It was reopened about 5pm yesterday.

    A spokesperson for the Hurunui District Council said stop go signs will be in place while the damaged road is being repaired.

    The driver was taken to a medical centre for assessment, the spokesperson said.

    "Apologies for any inconvenience."

    The crash scene. Image: Hurunui District Council
