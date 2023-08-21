Coroner finding on Gore man killed by 900kg bull

A 900kg bull, not pictured, attacked a 66-year-old man who died from multiple traumatic injuries. File photo: Getty Images

An investigation into the death of a 66-year-old man found he was mauled by a bull at his brother’s Gore property.

Robert William Hewitt was found dead on March 19, 2017 while he was subject to a compulsory treatment order due to his mental health.

That day, Robert told his brother David he would go out on their younger brother Brian’s property to pick up rabbits that David had shot there.

He did not tell Robert where the cattle were but explained where the trees were in relation to the rabbits, as they would offer protection from the cattle if they were around.

The large two-year-old bull in the paddock was referred to by David as "Snotty" due to its bad temperament.

"David believes the bull has confronted and charged at Robert who then used the stick to defend himself," the decision of Bruce Hesketh said.

"The bull has mauled Robert at that point which is why his hat and glasses were dislodged from his head and found a short distance from the broken piece of stick."

After the attack, Mr Hewitt moved to the trees for safety and headed towards the house.

He collapsed and died due to the injuries inflicted on him by the 900kg bull.

His brother Brian’s wife Lynette Hewitt found Mr Hewitt lying on the ground in the foetal position with a faint wound on his face and another on his elbow.

Although the injuries appeared minimal, a pathologist found severe trauma to Mr Hewitt’s chest, including fractured ribs and sternum, a dislocated shoulder and spinal fractures.

Less than three weeks before, Mr Hewitt had been admitted to Southland Hospital following a referral by the police after the man had visited a stranger three times in one day.

Mr Hewitt’s family said that he had been acting strangely recently and his odd behaviour was worsening.

At Southland Hospital’s emergency department, Mr Hewitt was found to be acutely psychotic.

He was given medication and his condition was improving.

A doctor said Mr Hewitt’s mood remained "hypomanic" but it had not resulted in concerning behaviour.

Coroner Hesketh found Mr Hewitt’s mental health and his death were not related.

"The period of leave approved before and up to the date of his death had nothing to do with his unfortunate and accidental death," he said.

The coroner was satisfied nothing could have been done to prevent the death of Mr Hewitt, and he had experience working with livestock.

"Robert’s death is a timely reminder to anyone working with cattle that they must be appropriately trained and experienced for the task and should plan an escape route in advance. Furthermore, they should not try to move a dangerous bull on foot or alone," he said.

By Felicity Dear