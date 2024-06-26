Council adopts 'vision for Canterbury'

Photo: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury adopted its 2024/34 Long Term Plan on Wednesday, June 26, by a vote of 12 to 3.

The plan focuses on ensuring the region’s rivers are resilient to flooding in the face of climate change and developing a ‘‘world class’’ public transport system for Greater Christchurch.

North Canterbury councillor Grant Edge said the plan delivered ‘‘a vision for Canterbury’’.

‘‘It puts the community at the heart of everything we do. Our community deserves and demands a high standard of outcomes for our rivers, and delays in taking actions are unacceptable.’’

Cr Edge said there was still some uncertainty around funding from Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency for public transport.

‘‘We are committed to providing a modern public transport system to give people choices as our urban communities grow.’’

Mid Canterbury councillor Ian Mackenzie voted in support of the Long Term Plan, but said he still had concerns.

‘‘We have too much of a culture of throwing money at something and being proud that we are doing something without considering it is a good investment.

‘‘I believe another 3% could have come out (of the plan) without blinking.’’

South Canterbury councillor Peter Scott said he was ‘‘not comfortable’’ with 17.9%, but chose to support it.

He said the South Island as a whole was ‘‘under funded’’.

‘‘We are not getting funded the way we should be so we need to move forward the best way we can.

‘‘We have been given the responsibility for public transport and we need to ensure Greater Christchurch has an international quality public transport system.’’

Ngāi Tahu councillors Tutehounuku Korako and Iaean Cranwell acknowledged the council’s efforts to engage with the region’s 10 Papatipu Rūnanga.

Councillors Claire McKay, Deon Swiggs and Nick Ward voted against adopting the Long Term Plan, objecting to plans to borrow to fund operational expenditure.

More than 1300 submissions were received, with 153 making oral presentations during the hearings.

Cr McKay said she was disappointed ‘‘only 0.2% of the population submitted’’, because ‘‘I don’t believe they will be happy with the increase which is set to be imposed upon them’’.

She supported investment in the rivers and public transport, but believed savings could have been found.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.