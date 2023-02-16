Council to assist with cyclone recovery work

Two members of the Waitaki District Council building team are expected to be redeployed to the North Island to undertake rapid building assessments in support of the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

WDC building team members are trained and experienced in rapid building assessments (RBA) response.

Council senior building control officer Shane Napier said the council had been been in touch with MBIE and was prepared to provide assistance as required.

"The upper North Island needs support, and the team is ready to assist in any way we can," he said.

Council emergency management adviser Ewen Graham has already provided support to Auckland Emergency Management in the co-ordination centre for a week in early February.

Now back in Waitaki, Mr Graham is on stand-by to return to the North Island.

"Just about every group is sending people to support in the response. This is on a rotating basis to keep all areas covered in the occurrence of another event across the country," Mr Graham said.

Council roading manager Mike Harrison said as many roadworks were scheduled around the region, contractors had not been required to be redeployed at this time but it could happen as the full impacts of the devastation were realised.