Covid: 1216 new Canterbury cases, one death

There are 1216 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in Canterbury and the West Coast today and one death.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally 8 people had died, there were 7461 new community cases and 662 people in hospital, including 13 in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 9000, compared with 6895 this time last week.

There are 8 new deaths recorded which all occurred in the last two days, taking the total number of deaths with Covid to 1671.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today: four were from Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Canterbury / West Coast, and one was from Southern.

One was in their fifties, five were in their 80s, and two were aged over 90. Of these people, three were female and five were male.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of Covid-19-positive hospitalisations this weekend. We know there will also be increased demand for primary and community care services as Covid-19 cases increase," a ministry statement said.

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: total number 662: Northland: 14; Waitematā: 137; Counties Manukau: 56; Auckland: 68; Waikato: 55; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 31; MidCentral: 27; Whanganui: 10; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 7; Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley: 68; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 74; South Canterbury: 20; Southern: 22.