Covid-19: 572 new cases, three deaths in Canterbury

There are 572 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another three virus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

In Tuesday's Covid update, the Ministry of Health reported 4811 new community cases across New Zealand - including 72 in South Canterbury - and 21 deaths.

Of the 21 deaths, six people were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, three were from Lakes, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, one was from Southern. Five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Thirteen were women and eight were men.

A total of 1782 deaths have now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days there have been an average of 13 deaths confirmed a day as attributable to Covid-19.

The ministry also reported 533 cases in hospital today, of which 12 are in ICU, 68 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 13 are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 25; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 61; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 8; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 11; Tairāwhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 10; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 9; West Coast: 4; and Southern: 14.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 556 - last Tuesday it was 645.

There are 28,500 active cases in New Zealand, including 3308 in Canterbury and 436 in South Canterbury.