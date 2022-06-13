Covid-19: 678 new cases, one death in Canterbury

There are 678 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another death has been reported in the region.

Nationally the Ministry of Health reported 4413 new community cases on Monday - including 49 in South Canterbury - as well as 352 people in hospital with the virus and five further deaths.

Of the five deaths, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty and one was from Canterbury. One person was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 80s, and one was aged over 90. Two were women and three were men.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with the virus is now 1325 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

Of the 352 people in hospital, nine are in ICU or HDU, 43 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and four are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 10; Waitematā: 37; Counties Manukau: 34; Auckland: 57; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: 13; Lakes: 1; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 24; Capital and Coast: 21; Nelson Marlborough: 8; West Coast: 0; and Southern: 21.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is now 5921 - while this time last week it was 6574.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (101), Auckland (1,312), Waikato (313), Bay of Plenty (158), Lakes (68), Hawke’s Bay (135), MidCentral (183), Whanganui (68), Taranaki (117), Tairāwhiti (17), Wairarapa (39), Capital and Coast (396), Hutt Valley (189), Nelson Marlborough (180), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (49), Southern (353), and West Coast (54). The locations of three cases are unknown.

The ministry also reported 69 new imported cases today. The total number of active cases in the New Zealand community is 41,433.

Meanwhile, the ministry's chief science adviser, Ian Town, has indicated officials will review New Zealand's traffic light settings later this week.

Asked if New Zealand was still at the peak of the outbreak, Town said the country was instead on a "steady plateau".

New Zealand has been at the orange alert level since 11.59pm on April 13.

