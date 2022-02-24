Covid-19: Community testing centre may open in Rangiora

Health officials are considering the prospect of a community testing facility in Rangiora but are determining whether it is "feasible".

The Canterbury District Health Board (DHB) said it had identified a site in the Canterbury town, but admitted resourcing might be a factor.

Concerns around testing availability in North Canterbury had sparked calls for an increase of community testing facilities in the wider region.

More than a dozen positive Covid-19 cases had been confirmed by a handful of schools in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts this week, alongside an Amberley gym which had been noted as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said concerns had already been raised around where people could get tested locally.

Healthline listed about a dozen practices in North Canterbury, which were offering limited Covid-19 testing for patients, but there were no walk-in centres available for residents.

"We really need more testing centres locally," Doocey said.

DHB ECC incident controller Tracey Maisey said it had identified a site in Rangiora, but it was considering whether a community centre was achievable.

"We are determining the feasibility of standing this up given the competing demands on staff," she said.

"We may undertake pop-up testing centres if a localised outbreak of Covid-19 warrants this."

Two testing centres in Christchurch had been inundated this week with people reportedly waiting hours to get a swab.

Another community facility in Ashburton was similarly swamped on Monday.

However an additional drive-in testing site opened in Wigram this week.

"It's safe to assume this pressure will continue as Omicron makes its way across North Canterbury, and to keep up with demand and relieve pressure on our already-full GP clinics," Doocey said.

"We also need to be mindful that not everyone has access to a vehicle, and for those in rural parts of the district getting into Christchurch may not be easy."

The DHB was asking general practices to identify, and in some cases contact "at risk or vulnerable" people.

"Older people already receiving home and community support services will continue to have welfare checks from our community teams," Maisey said.

"These teams have also identified those who are most at risk and vulnerable to Covid-19 and will be monitored more frequently."

By Adam Burns

Local Democracy Reporter