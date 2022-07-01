Covid-19: Deaths reported in Canterbury and South Canterbury

There are 6984 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health has also reported a further eight Covid-related deaths, including a person from Canterbury and one from South Canterbury.

The deaths announced today include a person in their 50s, two in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two aged over 90.

The other deaths included one from Waikato, three from the Wellington region, and two were from Southern region.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 is 1529 and the seven-day rolling average is 12.

There are 417 people in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care, 41 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and three in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 3; Waitematā: 88; Counties Manukau: 40; Auckland: 55; Waikato: 32; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 20; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 9; Hutt Valley: 11; Capital and Coast: 30; Nelson Marlborough: 9; West Coast: 0; and Southern: 26.

This time last week there were 353 people in hospital with the virus. The average age of the cases in hospital is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6422. The seven day rolling average of community cases a week ago was 4817.

The total number of active cases in new Zealand is now 44,943.

The ministry today warned traditional winter illnesses were circulating in the community along with Covid, putting significant pressure on the health system.

"Health services have been planning for a challenging winter and are working regionally to manage capacity and demand, prioritise urgent care and deliver as much planned care as possible," the ministry said.

"It helps our health services if everyone does their bit to help us get through winter. The best thing New Zealanders can do to ensure they and their families don’t end up in hospital is to be up-to-date with their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters."

The government this week made free flu vaccines available to an additional 800,000 New Zealanders and a second Covid-19 booster shot will be available for older New Zealanders.

"The ministry would like to acknowledge the hard work of health workers across the motu, particularly at this time of significant strain on the system. The work you do is important and valued," the ministry said.

"We urge all New Zealanders, if they do face delays in accessing health services, to be patient and kind to their local health workers.

"Often delays are due to health professionals treating someone more seriously ill first."