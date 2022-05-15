Covid case numbers down, four more deaths in Canterbury

Fifteen more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported today, with another 5745 new community cases also recorded.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7608 today, up from 7510 last Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said there were 384 people with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 398 yesterday, with eight in ICU.

Two of the 15 people whose deaths were reported today were in their 50s, one was in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Seven were women and eight were men.

Three people were from the Auckland region; two were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury and three from Southern.

There are 946 new cases across Canterbury, down on 1201 yesterday.

The number of people with Covid-19 who have died in New Zealand is now 973.

Location of new community cases: Northland (152), Auckland (1925), Waikato (459), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (91), Hawke's Bay (196), MidCentral (177), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (152), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (51), Capital and Coast (414), Hutt Valley (192), Nelson Marlborough (182), Canterbury (863), South Canterbury (83), Southern (480) and West Coast (49) DHBs.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 47; Counties Manukau: 41; Auckland: 75; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 11; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 15; Taranaki: 13; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 7; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 22.

- with ODT Online