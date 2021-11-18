Crash blocks Lewis Pass Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to a crash at Lewis Pass involving a car towing a caravan.
A police spokesperson said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass Rd, west of Hanmer Springs Rd, about 10.20am on Thursday.
No injuries had been reported but the road is completely blocked and traffic is unable to pass, the spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays."