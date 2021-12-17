Friday, 17 December 2021

Crash in North Otago paddock

    The crash happened in Airedale Rd near Weston late this afternoon. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled in North Otago.

    Emergency services were called to Airedale Rd near Weston about 4.45pm today after a vehicle rolled into a paddock.

    A St John spokeswoman confirmed that one person had been flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin in a serious condition.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no-one was trapped in the vehicle, but crews from Weston and Oamaru assisted police and St John at the scene.

    No further details were immediately available.

