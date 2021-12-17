Crash in North Otago paddock

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to Airedale Rd near Weston about 4.45pm today after a vehicle rolled into a paddock.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed that one person had been flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin in a serious condition.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said no-one was trapped in the vehicle, but crews from Weston and Oamaru assisted police and St John at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.