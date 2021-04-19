Monday, 19 April 2021

Crews battle large blaze in Mid Canterbury, seven fire engines on scene

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze in Winslow at about 6.23am. Photo: NZH
    Firefighters continue to battle several large haystack fires in Winslow near Ashburton.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze at 6.23am on Monday.

    He said seven fire engines were at the scene.

    "We have a large haybarn on fire and three large haystacks.

    "We have firefighters protecting exposures at this stage.

    A house was under threat earlier this morning but is now not, he said.

    There were about 16 firefighters in attendance at 8am, the spokesman said.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

