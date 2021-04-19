Crews battle large blaze in Mid Canterbury, seven fire engines on scene

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze at 6.23am on Monday.
He said seven fire engines were at the scene.
"We have a large haybarn on fire and three large haystacks.
"We have firefighters protecting exposures at this stage.
A house was under threat earlier this morning but is now not, he said.
There were about 16 firefighters in attendance at 8am, the spokesman said.