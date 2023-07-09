Crews battle Oamaru blaze

Crews were called to the scene shortly before 3pm. Photo: Nic Duff

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a three-storey commercial building in Oamaru.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to smoke from a building in Joy St about 2.55pm.

Crews from Oamaru, Weston and Glenavy were working from four fire trucks and a tanker to extinguish the fire in one of the lower floors of the 10m x 10m building.

Crews from Duntroon and Waimate were called but then stood down.

By Mark John