Sunday, 9 July 2023

Crews battle Oamaru blaze

    Crews were called to the scene shortly before 3pm. Photo: Nic Duff
    Fire crews are battling a blaze in a three-storey commercial building in Oamaru.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to smoke from a building in Joy St about 2.55pm.

    Crews from Oamaru, Weston and Glenavy were working from four fire trucks and a tanker to extinguish the fire in one of the lower floors of the 10m x 10m building.

    Crews from Duntroon and Waimate were called but then stood down.

    By Mark John