Crews battling big blaze in Waitaki

The fire began yesterday and has now burnt through approximately 400 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub. Photo: FENZ/Facebook

A major fire response is under way, as crews battle a large and uncontrolled vegetation fire near Tokarahi in the Waitaki district.

In a statement this morning, Incident Controller Bobby Lamont said Fire and Emergency NZ crews were alerted to the out of control burn-off about midday on Friday.

"Strong winds fanned the fire overnight and it has now burnt through approximately 400 hectares of farmland, tussock and scrub."

The fire was not yet contained nor controlled, he said, and six helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft and seven crews were responding.

"Much of the fire-ground is not easily accessible for our vehicles and we have having to airlift our firefighters in, Mr Lamont said.

"Winds are forecast to gust up to 100 kilometres per hour here today. We anticipate we’ll be at this fire for some days."

A Command Unit has been set up near the fire-ground.

"It's very dry in the Waitaki valley and Central Otago and we ask anyone considering lighting an outdoor fire to check the weather and wind forecast before they proceed," Mr Lamont advised.