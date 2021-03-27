Saturday, 27 March 2021

Crews battling blaze in Canterbury high country

    Five helicopters are being used to extinguish the fire near Castle Hill. Photo: RNZ (file)
    Fire and Emergency helicopters are attempting to put out a large vegetation blaze in a remote part of the Canterbury high country this morning.

    The fire has spread across 200ha of land around the Broken River Hut, near Castle Hill, and was first reported yesterday afternoon.

    Fire and Emergency say six helicopters and a high country fire team were deployed in the afternoon, before being stood down in the evening.

    A spokesperson said the fire is in an extremely remote area, inaccessible by road.

    They said five helicopters would be on the scene this morning as well as a rural fire investigator.

    RNZ

     

     

