Crews battling blaze in Canterbury high country

The fire has spread across 200ha of land around the Broken River Hut, near Castle Hill, and was first reported yesterday afternoon.
Fire and Emergency say six helicopters and a high country fire team were deployed in the afternoon, before being stood down in the evening.
A spokesperson said the fire is in an extremely remote area, inaccessible by road.
They said five helicopters would be on the scene this morning as well as a rural fire investigator.