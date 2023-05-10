Cycle trail repair work starts

Contractors work on the Otamatapaio Stream area of the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, which was damaged during storms last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Repair work has started on sections of the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, which was significantly damaged during the July and August storms last year.

The contract for the repairs and resilience work on the trail, one of the most popular cycling routes in New Zealand, was awarded to Wilson & Keen Contracting.

Alps 2 Ocean trail manager Robyn Hyde thanked trail users for their patience.

"We appreciate their support during this time and look forward to seeing the A2O fully restored to its former glory," she said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has contributed $500,000 towards the cost of the project, which totals $688,000.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher emphasised the additional work was being carried out to help prevent some of the more frequent washouts happening as often in the future.

"While this is costing some extra money now, it will save a lot of interruptions and future costs."

The contractors would be carrying out repair work on the trail over the next five months.

Work would continue in the Otamatapaio Stream area, as fresh building material arrived on site for the trail alignment and new bridge preparations.

Wilson & Keen would also be working on the Tarnbrae section this week.

The contractor would manage the flow of cyclists through the work sites.

Ms Hyde said the goal was to keep the trail open.

"We will try our best to make sure the trail remains open at all times, and repair works are carried out with minimal disruption to users."