Monday, 19 August 2024

Death of Canterbury baby still unexplained - police

    The death of an infant in Canterbury is still being treated as unexplained two weeks after it happened.

    The baby died in Oxford on Monday, August 5, and a post-mortem was completed later that week.

    Police say their investigation into the death is ongoing.

    Oranga Tamariki has been working with police.

    A large police presence could be seen on Transport Lane in Oxford after the death was reported, a neighbour said at the time.

    -With RNZ

