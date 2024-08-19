Death of Canterbury baby still unexplained - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The death of an infant in Canterbury is still being treated as unexplained two weeks after it happened.
The baby died in Oxford on Monday, August 5, and a post-mortem was completed later that week.
Police say their investigation into the death is ongoing.
Oranga Tamariki has been working with police.
A large police presence could be seen on Transport Lane in Oxford after the death was reported, a neighbour said at the time.
-With RNZ