Digger used to free critically injured man

A man is fighting for his life after he was crushed by logs on a rural North Canterbury property this afternoon. Photo: File image

A digger has been used to free a critically injured man trapped between logs in North Canterbury.

The man became trapped about 2.20pm on Saturday when a tree fell on his leg and pinned him between logs on a rural property off Woodside Rd in Oxford.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews were sent to assist the man, who had since been freed.

The spokesperson said a digger was used to help free the man.

St John ambulance said three vehicles attended the incident.

The man was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment with critical injuries.

-By Benjamin Plummer