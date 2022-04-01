Do you know this man?

Friday, 1 April 2022

    Police in Canterbury are looking for a man who may be able to help with a case involving a stolen vehicle and bank cards.

    A police spokesperson said they want to speak to the male in the photo above in relation the vehicle and bank cards stolen in the Mid/South Canterbury area.

    "We believe this man can assist us with our enquiries."

    If you know who this man is or have any information that can help police find him, call 105 and quote file number 220322/1084. Or alternatively phone Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

