Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Driver killed in crash near Methven named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police have named the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Methven on Saturday morning.

    He was 47-year-old Rajenesh Kumar, of Ashburton.

    The car he was driving crashed into a tree at the intersection of Back Track and Woods Rd about 6.15am.

    Kumar, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene, police said on Saturday.

    The serious crash unit attended and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

    "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

    "The investigation into the crash is ongoing."

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter