Driver killed in crash near Methven named

Police have named the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Methven on Saturday morning.

He was 47-year-old Rajenesh Kumar, of Ashburton.

The car he was driving crashed into a tree at the intersection of Back Track and Woods Rd about 6.15am.

Kumar, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene, police said on Saturday.

The serious crash unit attended and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

"The investigation into the crash is ongoing."