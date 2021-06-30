Driver saved after car swept off road by huge waves

A motorist has been saved after their car was swept into the sea near Clarence. Photo: Google

The driver of a car has been pulled from their vehicle after it was swept from the road by tumultuous seas near Kaikoura.

A police spokesman said they were notified about a vehicle submerged by water that had washed up on to State Highway 1 at Clarence, 40km from Kaikoura, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pulled from the vehicle by a passer-by.

Police said the driver and the person who helped them were both checked by medical staff at the scene.

Police said the highway was closed to all vehicles except heavy vehicles and high 4WDs until 12.30pm when it was reopened to everyone.